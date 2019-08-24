Emma Njoku

A lot will be at stake later today when Liverpool hosts Arsenal in the star fixture of Matchday 3 in the new English Premier League (EPL) season.

Every fixture involving both sides is always a thriller as no other Premier League fixture has seen more goals. In their past 54 league games, a total of 155 goals were recorded, including six hat-tricks, two of which were scored by Robbie Fowler, while Thierry Henry, Peter Crouch, Andrey Arshavin and Roberto Firmino accounted for one each.

On paper, Liverpool are favoured to carry the day in today’s clash. Arsenal never won in their last six visits to Anfield to play Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners only managed two draws and lost four, conceding two or more goals in each match with a total of 22 goals deficit.

It is also on record that Reds’ manager, Jurgen Klopp, has faced the Gunners in the Premier League seven times, won four and drew three without a defeat.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last eight matches against Arsenal in all competitions and have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches, equalling their best-ever winning streak in the competition, previously set between February and April 2014, under Brendan Rodgers.

Victory against Arsenal today would see the Reds equal their longest winning run in league competition (12 between April-October 1990, under Kenny Dalglish).

Interestingly, both teams go into today’s game on the back of two successive victories in the new Premier League season. The Reds are looking to go one better this season and clinch the title which they lost by inches to Manchester City on the last match day last season. Although they won the more prestigious Champions League, Klopp and his charges would have their sights set at the three points on offer in today’s game.

Ahead of the testy clash, Arsenal Manager, Unai Emery, in what appeared as a mind game, had dreaded having to face Liverpool so early in the season.

“For us, we don’t want to play against Liverpool ever. We’d prefer not to play against them. That is really our challenge, a really good test. For the supporters, for all of us, going there with six points is good.

“Really, our target is to reduce the distance to Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. When we play against them, it is a big challenge to show how we can be,” Emery said after last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Burnley.