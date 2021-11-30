From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was marriage of culture between the Itsekiri ethnic nationality and Ika nation at the palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Ika North-East Local Government, Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, when the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III came calling. It was one of the first outings of the Olu, crowned on August 21, 2021.

He was at the palace of the octogenarian Owa king, who doubles as the chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers to show appreciation for his successful ascension to the throne. The visit came on the heels of purported classification of two traditional institutions – Olu of Warri and Dein of Agbor – as the only first class monarchs in Delta State.

The classification, which emanated from the Dein, was faulted by the council of traditional rulers, who cautioned the Agbor monarch to desist from causing division.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the chairman of the council and Obi of Owa; the vice chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue I; and the second vice chairman and Pere of Akugbene-Mien, Luke Kalanama VIII, the council urged the Dein to “seek more information and education on how kings are graded in the state before making such comment.”

The attempted classification had already set tongues wagging in the state with Basil Okoh of Agbor, saying that the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers had no leadership, and that the tenure of Efeizomor II as chairman had ended.

The development exacerbated the tensed situation with observers expressing subdued anxiety that there might be sharp division within the royal institution once the Olu of Warri was installed.

But the visit by Atuwatse III to the Owa monarch proved bookmakers wrong. The Olu pledged his preparedness to partner and work with the state council of traditional rulers. He also expressed satisfaction with the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying he would do everything to ensure the administration finished strong on its set agenda.

He said the visit formed part of his official tour outside his kingdom since his coronation: “Today is our first official outing outside the palace. We have visited Governor Okowa. We have also visited the Asagba of Asaba.

“We felt this is a good opportunity to come to Owa to see you not only as the father of the governor but also as the chairman of the council of traditional rulers in the state.

“Let it be on record that we are pledging our support for the traditional rulers and the council. We are also pledging our support and prayers for the state government to ensure the it finishes stronger this is the line we are towing.

“The best is yet to come to Owa and the state. We will do anything that is required of us to ensure Delta State is better for Deltans. We look forward to coming back to Owa when we will not have to rush because we have a lot to talk about.

“I thank you for the warm reception accorded me and my chiefs. The people have turned out in large numbers to welcome me in spite of the short notice, I appreciate.”

The Obi urged the Olu to be magnanimous in victory by way of accommodating everybody. He called on the people of Warri Kingdom to give the new king maximum support for the peace, progress and development of the kingdom:

“Olu has taken positive steps, and we are all happy with him. We have more to gain when there is peace and tranquillity in Warri Kingdom.

“I have more to gain when I see him (Olu) make progress, I wish him well, I pray for him. I want the kingdom to continue to make progress.”

He warned those attempting to set the state traditional institution apart to desist from it to avoid incurring the wrath. He said such attempted plots would be resisted: “We will not be happy, nobody should support such a person because nobody will want to have crisis in his territory and feel comfortable.”

