By Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government, Osun State, has been without a traditional ruler for a year now. This followed the demise of Oba Olayiwola Olawale Adedeji, the Akirun of Ikirun.

Since then, the town has been under the control of the Eesa, the second-in-command to the Akinrun. Attempts to appoint a new traditional ruler failed as a result of litigation. One of the ruling houses, Gboleru, opposed the selection of Prince Yunus Akadiri.

The kingmakers, at a meeting summoned by Ifelodun Local Government voted for Akadiri. The results of the election stirred disaffection. Some opposed the choice of Akadiri on the ground that it was not the turn of Oba Ara Ruling House where he hails from to produce the next Akinrun.

There were protests to register the disaffection of those not pleased by Akadiri’s choice. They alleged that some government officials were behind the selection process.

The 1980 chieftaincy declaration of Oyo State guiding the selection and appointment of Akinrun of Ikirun recognises three ruling houses: Oba Ara, Adedeji and Gboleru. While Oba Ara took its turn during the reign of Oba Lawani Adeyemi, Adedeji house was the last occupant of the stool with Oba Adedeji who reigned for 31 years.

Going by the chieftaincy declaration, it ought to be the turn of Gboleru house to produce Akirun. Hence, the protest that greeted the emergence of Akadiri. The incident, sources said divided the town. Some including the Oluomo of Ikirun, Chief Bamidele Onifade, were rooting for Akadiri, while some others working for Dr Olasunkanmi Adeyemi.

Head of Gboleru house, Chief Lamidi Abefe and secretary, Prince Taju Adebisi, expressed worries over the selection of Akadiri: “After the Adedeji ruling house that ruled last, it is the turn of Gboleru ruling house. This position is sacrosanct and cannot be changed by either the kingmakers or the state government.

“None of the three ruling houses can be ignored in respect of Akinrun stool. The arrangement was made, signed and approved during the reign of Oba Lawani Adeyemi. It is unfortunate that one of his descendants is now the brain behind the distortion of the history and record of the town.

“Those behind the distortion of the history of the town and the chieftaincy declaration have only one goal, and that is the destruction of the good work of Oba Lawani Adeyemi.

“Oba Ara and Adedeji had taken their turns to occupy the stool of the Akinrun of Ikirun. Expectedly therefore, it is the turn of the Gboleru ruling house in line with the Akinrun Chieftaincy Declaration was signed and approved in 1980.

“It is pertinent to state here the injustice and unfaithfulness displayed by Ikirun kingmakers. They have kept the people of Ikirun in total darkness.

“Where there is no truth there won’t be justice. Where there is no justice there won’t be peace. We, therefore, called on the kingmakers to allow peace to reign in Ikirun.

“They should allow the next ruling house in the order of ascension to produce the next Akinrun of Ikirun. The kingmakers should do the needful and redeem their image for the sake of posterity and history.”

The family also called on Governor Gboyega Oyetola to allow truth prevail. They urged the governor to expedite action on the selection and appointment of a new Akinrun.

However, government said its decision was based on existing court judgement. Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Raaq Adeosun said:

“As far as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is concerned, we have not taken any fresh decision. Aside from the directives that we gave that the local government should go to the ruling house ordered by the court.” He said government decision was, however, being challenged in court: “Government will act in accordance with court order.”

Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, had on December 8, 2021, dismissed a suit stopping government from installing Yinusa Akadiri. He ordered government to commence the process for his installation.

Prince Ademola Bamidele from Adedeji ruling house had instituted the matter claiming that the immediate past Akinrun was not from the male lineage of the Adedeji ruling house and as such was not entitled to the stool of Akinrun. But the court discountenanced his claim for lack of merit.