Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

There was a drama and confusion in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday as the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdrusheed Akanbi, allegedly beat up the Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo.

The victim, Oba Akinropo, alleged that the attack occurred in the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, Bashir Makama, where the AIG had summoned other monarchs from Iwoland to a peace meeting to resolve a land tussle among royal fathers within the Iwo axis.

A source said that it was during the meeting where other monarchs, top police and government officers were present that Oba Akanbi allegedly rose up from his seat and descended on Oba Akinropo.

Reacting to the allegation through a phone conversation, Oluwo simply said”, there is no issue at all, I wonder why they are so sensational about the issue, we would take care of it, why are they inviting you guys over such issue, I don’t think it is necessary.”

The Olu of Ile-ogbo, Oba Agbaje Adetoyese, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on behalf of other monarchs at the General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, where the assaulted monarch was receiving treatment, said that the development came as a rude shock to the people at the meeting.

He called on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to caution Oluwo to avoid a break down of law and order in the area. Oba Adetoyese alleged that Oluwo of Iwo threatened other monarchs at the meeting even after the unfortunate incident.

He said: “This is indeed a bestial conduct that is highly unbecoming of an ordinary individual, let alone a royal father. How could a monarch of Oluwo status descend so low to the level of physically assaulting another king in the presence of AIG; this is strange to say the least.

“He just stood up from where he was sitting without any provocation and started beating a revered monarch from Ogbaagba, it was the AIG himself that rescued the monarch from him. We are calling on Governor Oyetola to quickly suspend Oluwo with immediate effect, keeping him on that throne portends great danger to other kings, and the state at large.”

In a statement later, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, defended the allegation that he beat the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa.

He explained that he was invited by the police authority to make peace between him and the royal fathers under his domain, following the tussle over his stance to curtail excess land sales by the monarchs.

Oluwo said that the affected monarchs regrouped and challenged his authority despite that he gave them the crowns.

He added that during the meeting, the Agbowu interrupted him when he (Oluwo) was making his speech and called him unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at him.

He said that what actually happened was that he only tried to defend himself against the Agbowu’s attempt to stick the staff in his (Oluwo) eyes which he (Agbowu) could not withstand.

“How could a constable openly insult a commissioner of police and make attempt to beat the CP? Can any monarch try such with Ooni or Alaafin?” he asked rhetorically.