Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Saturday, August 24, 2019, was a memorable day for residents of Sokoto State. That was the day the daughter of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Princess Fatima Sa’ad Abubakar, was wedded to the son of former governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isah Yuguda, Mahmoud Isa.

As expected, all roads leading to the state capital experienced heavy traffic as members of the political class, traditional rulers and top government officials, made their way to Sultan Bello Jima’at Mosque, the venue of the wedding solemnised according to Islamic injunctions. Most of the guests arrived through the Sultan Muhammadu Abubakar lll International Airport, heightening the traffic at the airport like never before.

At midday, total of 18 aircraft were lined in row on the tarmac of the airport, causing a beautiful cynosure, making workers and visitors at the airport to pause in amazement of the special day.

The guests included the representatives of the Federal Government led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Mustapha Boss and the President’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Others included Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, business mogul, Alhjia Aliko Dangote and a host of other religious and traditional leaders.

Also in attendance were the governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Imo, Osun, Plateau, Adamawa and Enugu, as well as former governors of Bauchi and Sokoto states, Adamu Mu’azu and Attahiru Bafarawa. The guests included Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Muhammed Adamu and Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris. Traditional rulers in attendance included emirs of Kano, Argungu, Etsu Nupe and Dass.

Following the payment of the mandatory N50,000 bride price, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar, on behalf of the bride’s father, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, gave out Fatima in marriage to the Emir of Bauchi, Ridwanu Sulieman Adamu, who represented the groom’s father.

The solemnisation was officiated by Islamic clerics including Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Abuja, Professor Shehu Galadanchi; Chief Imam of Ghana and Sarkin Malamai of Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa.

They prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, just as they sought Allah’s guidance for the country’s leaders.

Some respondents spoke with Daily Sun. Hajia Mamena Bala, a mother of six, prayed Allah to bless the marriage with children and with an atmosphere of love and peace. She urged the new wife to go to her new home and build a castle full of joy and laughter for herself and her family.

Mallam Bello Abubakar, a civil servant said: “There is a sense in which we all feel to be part of the ceremony. The Sultan is a very good man and from what we hear, his daughter is also a well-nurtured daughter. I have no fear that this marriage would endure. We wish them well because the sultan would wish us well if we were in his shoes at the moment.”