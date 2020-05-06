US-based singing duo, Row and Zuwa Agbonayinma better known as Roze has thrown open a challenge to anyone or group of people who can come up with the best artistic content to complement or amplify the substance of their new musical video titled “Ileke”.

The single and video “Ileke” dropped simultaneously on all digital platforms on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and has further reaffirmed the brothers’ readiness to write their name in gold in the Nigerian music landscape . The title of the song “Ileke” simply means the African waist beads but beyond that, the duo explores the function of the ornament in relation to a woman’s bum, the sexuality and how it defines and accentuates it during dance.

To drive home their point that the “Ileke” is more than just an ornament to beautify the waist and bum of the African woman Roze threw the challenge hash tagged #ilekechallenge with a one thousand naira bounty to the good for the winner or the winners.

According to the brothers who are signed to U and I Music, owned by their father, “this challenge is to give everyone an opportunity to showcase their talents; such as using the song “Ileke” to be creative, with dance videos, art, drawing, skits, comedy, TikToks, duets etc. (videos with creative content). The best content creators will stand a chance to win all or part of the money. The challenge will be going on from Tuesday (May 5th) till Sunday (May 9th), and may be extended if need be. We will decide the five best content creators and the fans will get a chance to pick the three final winners. The 1st winner gets $500, the 2nd winner gets $300 and the 3rd winner gets $200. During the period of selection, creators and fans will be able to tag as many people as they want to vote for them in the comment section.”

Since the COVI D-19 global lockdown began, the brothers have been present on Instagram, doing all sorts of giveaways and bringing top entertainers on board. The last person to join them on their last Instagram Live session is Ayo Makun who was given a task to unravel many mysteries around the African “Ileke”.

When the duo did a cover of Mavin’s Rema’s “Beamer” in April the ovation for them was so loud even Don Jazzy himself had to commend them for the effort. Some people who saw the cover on Instablog9ja begged the Mavin’s boss to organise a remix of the song, collaborated between Rema and Roze.

“Just listen to what you did with Rema’s song on Instablog9ja. I think you are underrated. Had to search for your page. Well done, the sky is your starting point,” one @awopepe amongst many others commented.

The music duo, born Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma (ROW) and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma (ZUWA) popularly known as Roze are children of politician and music lover, Hon Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma. They were born in Houston, Texas, January 11, 1998 and July 30, 1999 respectively.

Other songs they have done include: “Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good things, Impressions, Stranded and Patience.”

The single “Ileke” was produced by Mekoyo while the video was shot by Clarence Peters.