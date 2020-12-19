Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma, known musically as Row of the music group Roze has bagged Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Row, who partners with his brother, Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma known musically as Zuwa made up the music group called Roze and they have carved a niche for themselves on the musical scene both in Nigeria and the United States.

Row and Zuwa are children of politician and music lover, Hon. E.J. Mr and Mrs Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma and Itohan Agbonayinma.

The brothers were both born in Houston, Texas, January 11, 1998 (Row) and July 30, 1999 (Zuwa) respectively to Nigerian-American parents and later relocated to the home country of their parents, Nigeria, where they did their primary and secondary school education.

While Row studied Petroleum Engineering, now with Bsc degree, Zuwa is studying Architecture.

The graduation ceremony took place on Friday December 18, 2020 virtually but parents and guardians were part of it virtually. Many expressed their joy through virtually through digital communication. The graduation could not hold normally as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the United States .

Roze first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later appeared again in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo.

Out of the several songs recorded by Roze, the hit song titled “The Whole Night,” shot them into limelight seeing them perform at many events in Nigeria, notably AY Live Show and signature concerts by the likes of Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan and a host of others.

Some of their other songs are Patience, Stranded, Ileke and many more.