From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command, have arrested fourteen suspects in connection with the abduction of one

Akiode Akinyemi, male, a student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo, Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, and made available to newsmen on Friday night, disclosed that a gang of suspected kidnappers, all males, were reported to have sneaked into the apartment of the victim and took him away to an unknown destination. The police chief explained that the abductors later collected a sum of Two million, two hundred thousand naira (N2.2m) as ransom from the victim’s family members, which was paid into eight different bank accounts provided by the suspects, before Akinyemi(victim) regained his freedom. The statement, entitled ‘ Ekiti State Police RRS Arrests Fourteen Over Kidnapping’ reads : “The Rapid Response Squad(RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a fourteen-man syndicate in connection with the abduction of one Akiode Akinyemi ‘m’, a student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo, Ado-Ekiti on 19th June, 2021 at about 1000hrs.

“It was reported that a gang of suspected kidnappers sneaked into the hostel apartment of the victim, blindfolded him and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“After a while, the suspects, through phone calls, started demanding for ransom to be paid as the only condition for the release of Akiode Akinyemi. Consequently, two million, two hundred thousand naira(#2,200,000:00) was paid as ransom by the victim’s family members into eight(8) different Bank Accounts as provided by the suspects.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the RRS Operatives swung into action and on 23rd June, 2021 at about 0400hrs, arrested a total of fourteen(14) suspects in connection with the abduction among whom are ten(10) students of the Institution(Odo Crown Polytechnic) and four others. The arrested suspects are: Afolabi Olamide Lekan ‘m’, Peter Adeyemi ‘m’, Abiodun Oluwaseun ‘m’, Bamidele Emmanuel ‘m’, Adewumi Sola ‘m’, Adesuyi Adeyeye Olarewaju ‘m’, David Daniel ‘m’, Damilare Yusuf ‘m’, Olasile Hassan ‘m’, Jesse Obinna ‘m’, Mohanye Samuel ‘m’, Olugbade Timileyin ‘m’, Olamide Temilade ‘m’ and Blessing Omotuyi ‘m’.

“All the suspects arrested have confessed to the commission of the crime and stated that the two million two hundred thousand naira(#2,200,000:00) collected as random before releasing the victim was shared among them.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, while frowning at the act, appeals to members of the public to always partner and support the Police and other Security agencies especially in intelligence gathering that will assist in getting the Society rid of criminal elements.”