By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six suspects for allegedly robbing a couple whose vehicle had an accident on Otedola Bridge inward Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

The suspects were arrested Monday night by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The suspects: Stephen Godslove, 21, Christopher Edema, 25, David Tobore-Sodiq, 22, Joseph Hassan, 23, Adebayo Rashid, 23, and Sulaiman Akinwunmi, 30, are being investigated by the police.

Commander, RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who condemned the actions of the suspects after carefully listening to them, directed that they should be be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for further investigations and prosecution.