By Christopher Oji

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police command has arrested one of the leaders of Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Alhaji Azeez Abiola, and four suspects for attempting to cause mayhem in Agege just as it recovered a pump action gun in the area.

The arrest was sequel to the earlier warning by Lagos State Government for trouble makers to steer clear of the metropolis.

According to the police, Abiola, alias istijaba, was arrested along with Yusuf Azeez (a.k.a Araba),42, Kazeem Akinbode (a.k.a Womi) 43, Taofiq Odewale, (a.k.a ),Omo Iya Agba,38, and Moses Abiodun(a.k.a Orobo) 34.

They were arrested in Agege while leading a team of supporters to NURTW headquarters in Agege, an action which the authority believed would trigger violence and chaos in other parts of the metropolis.

While the police arrested Azeez Abiola and four other suspects, a pump action gun was recovered from the area where some of his supporters who fled to evade arrest were standing.

The State Government had earlier warned that it would deal decisively with people trying to foment trouble in Agege and Abule Egba after it got intelligence that some hoodlums were trying to cause pandemonium.

While Government appealed to aggrieved persons to explore legitimate channels to seek redress, it directed Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to reinforce patrol of Agege and Abule Egba in order to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to transfer the suspects and the exhibit to the State Command for further investigations.