The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Force Headquarters, Abuja, has arrested 20 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and “one chance” operators and they are in police custody for interrogation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of RRS, Mr. Mohammed Guri, said: “We have flushed the hoodlums out of FCT, Abuja, while some of the hoodlums were arrested during operations in various locations.

“The squad has mounted operations in strategic locations which yielded good results. We recovered some arms and ammunition from the bandits. The RRS personnel are monitoring various estates in Abuja to keep off the

hoodlums.

“The RRS personnel arrested three suspected armed robbers along Airport Road when they wanted to rob some passengers along the route. The RRS intercepted them and handed them over to the command for further

investigation.

“The RRS personnel arrested two notorious member of an armed robbery syndicate has been terrorizing residents of Nyanya and Mararaba axis. They are Emmanuel and Daniel. One locally made pistol and six live cartridges were recovered.

“The RRS personnel arrested four bandits in Wuse who attempted to rob people of their bags and money at various bus-stops. Four of the bandits were arrested. The Wuse axis is totally calm now.

“The RRS personnel arrested two suspects who attempted to rape a lady in an hideout in Jabi. Immediately the information got to us, the RRS personnel swung into action and rescued the victim and two suspects were arrested and they are under investigation.”

“Two suspects, Abdul and Isiyaka who vandalised cable around Asokoro were arrested. Benjamin was also arrested at Gwagwalada with locally made pistol, one live cartridge and one expended cartridge.

“We have raided the hideout of Gwagwalada where the bandits were robbing people and collecting their valuable items. We made sure that we didn’t create any chances for ‘one chance’ operators in that axis. We have been having good relationship with the public to always alert RRS personnel anytime.”