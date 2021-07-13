By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects at the Oshodi area of the state .

The suspects were nabbed by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the command picked the suspects who were in possession of a locally made pistol and charms .

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said:”In line with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Hakeem Odumosu’s riot act that Lagos would be hot for all shades of criminals, the vigilant RRS team on patrol around Oshodi area, intercepted the robbers who were riding on a motorcycle suspiciously.

“The suspects :Lekan Abdulateef, 23, and Tajudeen Sanusi, 24, are indigenes of kwara state and residents of Ajegunle and Orile areas of the state respectively.

“One of the suspects, Lekan Abdulateef, who was in possession of the pistol at the time of arrest, confessed to have bought the gun at the rate of N100,000.00 from the vendor.

He confessed further to have been using his pistol to rob motorists during traffic around Ojota to Maryland, 7up, China Town, Eko Bridge and Mile 2″.

The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, however, confirmed that the suspects have been transfered to the Lagos state police headquarters for discreet investigation as directed by CP Hakeem Odumosu.