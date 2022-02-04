By Christopher Oji

Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Lagos State Police Command have rescued a woman from committing suicide.

The woman was stopped from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon yesterday.

It was gathered that the officers were on patrol on 3rd Mainland Bridge in the afternoon and saw the woman attempting to jump into the lagoon, at the Iyana-Oworo end of the bridge, and restrained her from doing so.

The lady, who was crying, told the police that she was beaten at home and she decided to end her life. A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press said a dispatch rider called the attention of the police to the lady, after which the officers raced to the scene and restrained her from jumping into the lagoon.

The woman was taken to the Iyana-Oworo police division, where efforts were in progress to contact her family.