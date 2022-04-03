From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called for divine intervention to curb the high rate of accidents in the state.

Sector Commander in the state, Ibrahim Abubakar, who made this statement in Asaba, said the command was now consulting with pastors, and imams.

“We are now going spiritual, visiting churches and mosques. We have be meeting pastors and imams, but you know that prayers without commitment from drivers will not work,” he said.

The resort to spiritual intervention is coming as a result of the staggering statistics of the number crashed recorded in 2021 across the state.

According to Abubakar, 113 persons were killed in 186 road accidents across various locations in Delta State last year.

He said 1,118 persons were involved in the crashes; 442 of the victims were injured during the period under review.

The sector commander said 96 private vehicles, 205 commercial vehicles and one government vehicle were involved the accidents.

Abubakar said the highest number of crashes was recorded in January, February, November and December when there was an increase in the number of travellers.