Rt. Hon. Hilary Bisong, the member representing Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly has declared his intention to contest for the Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

In his declaration speech in Calabar, the lawmaker said…

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Today, as always, I come with absolute humility, sincerity of purpose and total commitment to seek a new legislative engagement and representation in The Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency, the nexus of our politics in Central Senatorial District.

As I stand before God and the honourable people of this unique Constituency, I unequivocally declare my intention of applying for the revered responsibility of representing my people in the National Assembly as Member, House of Representatives for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), our great party.

I humbly present an application that has been providentially enriched by the credentials of a consistently focused representation deepened by practical experience, direct exposure and privilege of conscientious service to our dear State; and my State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly for close to two decades.

Very steadily and carefully, I have cultivated and matured in the intricate but rewarding art of legislation; advocacy; good governance and have organically evolved with such reassuring legislative experience and therefore, just waiting to be planted as Member, House of Representative for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency so that we all can harness and reap the accruing benefits of our collective efforts for the future of our Federal Constituency and the incoming generation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

As a vibrant youth, I possess the required energy and quickness of feet to chart a new legislative direction and redefine representation because, as a people with unique history and enviable achievements, we cannot lag behind in this national and global creation of a new order. The time to take action is NOW.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Let us rise up now so that when tomorrow comes, we would have done the needful and shall remain very proud of our collective decisions because history will describe us as pioneers and pathfinders of a new order in representation with landmark innovations in the following areas:

(1) Quarterly Town Hall Engagement

(2) Ikom/Boki Mass Transit Scheme

(3) Capacity Building Center for Skills Enhancement

(4) Facilitation of Employment Opportunities particularly in Customs; Police; Immigration; Civil Defense Corp; and Arm Forces, among others

(5) Creation of Enabling Environment for our people to fully benefit from all Federal Government Social Security Programmes

(6) A fully Functional and Operational Constituency Office

(7) Educational Support across board

(8) Creation of an Advisory Council for the Constituency for Conflict Mediation, Peace Building and Liaison with Traditional Rulers Council.

These lofty ideals are pluck-able low hanging fruits because they are achievable. As a focused and vibrant people, we can even do much more by sowing a fertile seed like me, today that seed will germinate bountifully.

My dear people, let us plant for the future so that, when tomorrow comes, history shall remark our generous and laudable achievements.

God Bless APC, Our Great Party!

God Bless Boki/ Ikom Federal Constituency!!

God Bless Cross River State!!!

God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!