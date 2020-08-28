In the bid to deepen the development of the Nigerian Content, the imperative of building local capacity cannot be over emphasized.

The training of citizens for the purpose of harnessing opportunities for jobs in the oil and gas, power, ICT and other sectors, created through the enforcement of Nigeria Content laws, is a very important part of the overall agenda.

It is in the light of this that attracting an oil and gas, power, and ICT sector focused Technical College to his Federal Constituency by Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo is commendable.

Engaging with his Constituents over the weekend, Rt. Hon. Idagbo said the Technical College is expected to build capacity for the oil and gas, power, ICT as well as other sectors and also create jobs to enable them to be self sufficient.

He added that, the Nigerian Content Development And Minitoring Board will complete and equip the Bekwarra Civic/ Vocational Center in Abuochiche, constructed by him during his tenure as Council Chairman, for the purpose of the Technical College.

The infrastructure required for the immediate take off of the Technical College is expected to be put in place within the next few months as the team from Nigerian Content Development And Monitoring Board had earlier given their approval after their inspection tour of the location.

The Federal House of Representatives Member said the Technical College also has the support of the Cross River State Government and the Governor of the State, His Excellency Sen. Prof. Benedict Ayade who has already consented to and met the role of the state to own the college, employ staff and manage personnel matters.

The Technical College, is expected to train over 30,000 welders, tenders and minders, as well as other artisans needed in the oil and gas, ICT, and other sectors.

The Technical College will also train constituents for the Mambilla power project which will require up to 55,000 power sector personnel.

The Technical College will receive curriculum from the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria NAPTIN for the purpose of the power sector personnel training.

The required accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education NBTE for the Technical College will be achieved as the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board completes and equips the school and personnel are employed.

Constituents who were present at the meeting were excited about the development, saying that it was better to teach them to fish than to give them fish. A son of the constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Ushie has already been appointed principal of the college.

Speaking, a constituent, Hon. Kingsley Agabi thanked the Federal House Of Representatives Member for bringing development to the Constituency. He added that Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo was a good example of effective representation.

He promised that the constituents, on their partr, will not only ensure the project succeeds but also take maximum advantage of the opportunities presented for capacity building and job creation.

The attraction of the Oil and Gas, Power and ICT focused Technical College to the Federal Constituency by the Member Representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency is indeed a laudable initiative and welcomed development which must be supported by all for posterity.