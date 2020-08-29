The Member Representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku in the Federal House Of Representatives And Chairman House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo has drummed up support for the governor of Cross River State Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade among his constituents.

The member who is presently on recess returned to the state more than two weeks ago to meet with his constituent in Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku Local Government Areas as well as those living in Calabar and drum up support for the governor.

Rt. Hon. Legor posited that just like the North gave support to Governors from the Southern Senatorial District and Central Senatorial District, the Governor from the Northern Senatorial District who is their own is even more deserving of such support.

He shared a proverb that the way one treat ones masquerade in the public will determine the level of respect people give to it and thus the north had the responsibility of not only presenting the governor in good light but also supporting him to succeed.

The member of House of Representatives said the governor has done very well in the area of agro industrialization which will ultimately de-couple the state from dependence on federally allocated revenue and set it on a path of financial independence.

He added that the governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade had also appointed many young people into government, giving them opportunity to contribute to governance and development and also providing food on the table.

He concluded that no one was perfect and as such perfection could not be the yardstick for measuring the achievements of His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and insisted that the governor was trying within the limit of the resources accruing to the state which is one of the lowest.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring used the opportunity of his visit to the state to visit the Ayade Industrial Park to see for himself the governor’s achievements in the area of industrialization.

He said industrialization of the state was a way of promoting Nigeria Content Development and Called on the Federal Government to support the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade agro industrialization agenda if the nation must achieve the Nigeria Content vision.

The industries he visited include the Cross River Garment Factory, the Seeds and Seedlings Multiplication Factory, Calachika which processes chicken for export, the Calavita, the noodles factory and the Feedmill all located within the Ayade industrial Park. Rt. Hon. Legor assured the governor of his backing always.