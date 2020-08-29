Chairman of the House Committee on Content Development And Monitoring and Member representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo paid an oversight visit to the National Oil And Gas Park at Odukpani, Cross River State on Wednesday 15th of July, 2020.

The Chairman was received by contractors, consultants and workers at the project site in Odukpani.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors and consultants, Engineer Sunday Adebayo said the first phase of the project commenced in 2018 while the second phase of the project commenced in August 2019.

He said the first phase of the project included the perimeter fencing as well as the land filling while the second phase of the project was the infrastructure development including road network and drainage, construction of the administrative building, capacity building and training centre as well as the hostel/accommodation.

He said the various components of the second phase of the project were at various stages of completion ranging from ninety percent for the gate complex to seventy percent for the buildings and forty percent for the infrastructure, including roads and drainage.

In his response, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo said the National Oil And Gas Park was conceived to build capacity and local content in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. He said his committee was committed to the speedy completion of the park in order to create jobs for Cross River State citizens.

He added that he was impressed with the pace of work at the project site while commending the contractors and consultants for keeping to specification. He promised that appropriation for the next phase of the project will be done in due time while thanking all for the reception