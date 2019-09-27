Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has appointed a 15-man caretaker committee to lead and run the affairs of the union in Ogun State.

A statement jointly signed by the RTEAN’s National President and Secretary, Alhaji Musa Muhammed and Henry Ejiofor Ugwu, respectively, a copy which was obtained by Daily Sunon Friday, announced Oluomo Akibu Titilayo, a chieftain of the union in the state, as the head of the committee.

The appointment of the caretaker committee, which is to take immediate effect, has Tiwalade Akingbade as the Secretary and Alhaji Kayode Inuolaji as the Treasurer.

Other members of the committee include Rilwan Lamidi, Yinka Oshikoya, Segun Johnson, FOS Folarin, Yaya Oriyomi, Muniru Jimoh, Akeem Kolawole, Monsuru Owookade, Gbenga Odusanya, Segun Shabi, Fatai Sanni and Kayode Kehinde.

The statement enjoined the new leadership of the union in the state to live up to expectations and operate in accordance with the constitution of the RTEAN.

It equally urged them to cooperate with the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration in a bid to create a friendly atmosphere within various parks and garages in the state.

Meanwhile, the new caretaker chairman in a chat with reporters in Ijebu Ode on Friday, thanked the national leadership of RTEAN for deeming him fit for the new responsibility to lead the union in the state.

Akibu, who promised to run an open door policy and give welfare of members utmost priority, appealed to aggrieved members of the union to join him in order to move the union forward.