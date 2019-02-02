Raphael Ede, Enugu

As part of their contribution to the re-election of Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Enugu state chapter, at the weekend, embarked on state-wide rallies and tour to drum up support for the governor.

The group marched across the major streets of Enugu before ending up at Government House, where they were received by the state governor, Ugwuanyi, who thanked them for the solidarity.

Addressing journalists during the rally, the chairman of RTEAN in the state, Comrade Chidiebere Aniagu, lauded Governor Ugwuanyi’s “intellectual capacity” in handing myriads of problems facing the transport sector in the state.

Aniagu charged residents of Enugu State to endeavour to obtain their permanent voters card to enable them participate in the elections.

He said, “In recognition of the above, RTEAN in Enugu state deemed it fit to say thank you to this government in power by embarking on this state wide tour in appreciation, because without enabling environment, RTEAN Enugu State Chapter would not be able to employ these people you are seeing here and as well carry out our legitimate business up to date.

“Our their indefatigable, experienced and seasoned administrator, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has always technically demonstrated his intellectual capacities in dealing with myriads of problems that have been facing the transport sector in the Satte (Etoo dike na nke omere, omekwa ozo).”

His inclusive leadership indeed speaks for the ‘Gburugburu’ he is fondly called”.

The transporters promised to remain patriotic and champion the course of peace promotion, obedience to the law and orderly conduct of the transport sector in the state as they carry on their business.