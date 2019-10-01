Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Comrade Eriyo Osakpamwan, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his 59th Nigeria Independent nationwide broadcast, noting that having listened to him, he is convinced that Nigeria will surely move to the next level under him.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Eriyo urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and watch President Buhari take Nigeria to the next level.

Reacting specifically on security, the RTEAN Boss said he was glad when Mr President said that ‘good governance and Economic Development cannot be sustained without an enabling environment of peace and security’.

“He also said that in the last four years, his administration have combated the terrorist scourge of Boko Haram, owing a debt of gratitude to our gallant men and women in arms, through whose efforts we have been able to achieve the present results. We are also grateful to our neighbours and allies – within the region and across the world – who have supported us on this front,” he noted.

Quoting PMB further, Eriyo said he was equally impressed with him to say that: “The capacity of our armed forces to defend our territorial integrity continues to be enhanced by the acquisition of military hardware as well as continued improvements in the working conditions of our service men and women.”

The RTEAN president, also commended the president for the “resuscitation of the Ministry of Police Affairs to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that enhance internal security, and also the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force” stressing that it clearly demonstrated his commitment to arrest the incidences of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes across our nation.

On the roads sub sector which is very key to the economic of the association, Eriyo thanked PMB for the infrastructure such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kano expressway, among many others across the country.

He therefore call on all members of RTEAN across the country to join hands with President Buhari in actualising his dreams of taking Nigeria to the next level, just as he wishes Nigerians a happy 59th independent.