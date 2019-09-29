Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There appears to be an end in sight to the crisis rocking the Road Transport employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) as the National Executive Council (NEC) over the weekend passed a vote of confidence on Executive National President Eriyo Osakpamwan.

The motion, unanimously moved by state chairmen, affirmed that the Association is bigger than any one individual.

A communique raised at the conclusion of the NEC meeting read:

“NEC were disappointed with events trending in the last few days where the former Lagos State chairman, Musa Mohammed, is at the center of the whole story. “NEC has confidence in the ability, wisdom and experience of Comrade Eriyo Osakpamwan to pilot the affairs of the Union. “We have set up a seven-man committee to investigate the anti-Union activities of Musa Mohammed and others. “The committee will be headed by the Ekiti State chairman, Joseph Rotimi, while Comrade Edi Nwebeze will serve as Secretary. “Other members of the committee are chairmen of Niger, Kano, Kaduna, Delta, Cross River. They are to submit their report in three weeks time.”

Over 27 state chairmen, secretaries, treasurers and well over three hundred members attended the NEC meeting at the Union Headquarters in Abuja.