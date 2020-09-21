Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has said it would not increase transport fare in spite of the recent hike in the pump price of petrol.

The association disclosed this after electing its new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) executive and urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government with regards to the hike in price of petroleum products.

Musa Zuba, who emerged as FCT chairman, told journalists that his administration would do everything possible to sanitise the industry.

“In terms of the increment in fuel price, we maintain that we will not increase the money for passengers.

We won’t increase it because we understand things are very difficult at the moment and everyone knows how the situation of the country is now.

“However, we are not going to protest it because we believe the Federal Government knows why it has happened this way. We urge Nigerians to be patient and law-abiding and we will ensure things are put in order,” he said.