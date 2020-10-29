Fred Itua, Abuja

Members of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), have finally reached a truce, after a leadership tussle and the existence of factions.

This followed a court judgment delivered by Justice O.Y. Anuwe of the National Industrial Court which recognised Musa Muhammed as the executive national president of the association.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday Muhammed and Yusuf Adeniyi, national president and secretary general respectively, appealed to members to embrace total peace and genuine reconciliation in order to move the association forward.

“The present leadership under the current Executive National President, Alhaji Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi) is calling on all disenchanted, aggrieved, dissatisfied and disconnected members, to come together for us to build and reinvigorate RTEAN for progress and development.

“I want to say here that the members of RTEAN cannot do it alone to ensure that peace reigns and progress achieved without the support, co-operations and collaborative partnership with the press and the general public. We are therefore calling you all to give support, cooperate with this current leadership in ensuring that there is stability,” they said.

They said the the Court victory is not for them alone, but for all Nigerians who were interested in moving the association forward.

“This victory is neither a victory for Alh. Musa Muhammed (Maitakobi) as a person, nor for the NEC alone, nor for the National Hqtrs., nor for the members of the organization but for all Nigerians, for the fact that this conflicts and crises has lingered for a long time and it has affected the entire transport industry in the country,” they added.

They appealed to members to remain law-abiding as ever and avoid any act that may lead to breakdown of law and order and cooperate with law-enforcement agencies in the country to achieve their goals of effective policing of the people.

While condoling with families of those that lost their lives in the #EndSARS protests across the country, they announced that a committee has been constituted to ascertain the extent of damages and lost that members suffered.