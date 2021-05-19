By Lukman Olabiyi

Members of Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ikorodu area of Lagos, yesterday morning, stormed major highway to monitor commercial motorcyclists plying the route.

The union members, who were in their numbers, were seen at Agric Bus, enforcing the government’s law which restricts motorcyclists from operating on the highway.

The union’s leaders who spoke with Daily Sun expressed their displeasure over the attitude of some commercial motorcyclists who flout traffic rules.

They also accused law enforcement of aiding and abetting the commercial motorcyclists to violate the law.

Abimbola Sarafa, who spoke on behalf of the union, solicited Lagos State government’s support towards enforcing the law which bans motorcyclists from plying highway.

“As you can see, we are here to compliment government’s effort to clampdown on commercial motorcyclists who are plying highways, but the police officers, who are saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the law are not ready to cooperate with us because of what they are benefitting from the violators. We are calling on the state government to give us support because the police have fail us,” he said.