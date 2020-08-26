Maduka Nweke

RTS Global Insurance Brokers Ltd, a leading insurance and re-insurance broker, said it would expand its business in Lagos with a move to Alaro City, Lagos’ new city in the Lekki Free Zone.

The firm, which provides solutions for insurance and risk management, announced that it would build its new office in Alaro City to take advantage of the growing financial services sector in Nigeria and Lekki Free Zone benefits. RTS Global joins more than two dozen companies moving to the new city. Badejo Onaduja, its Managing Director/ CEO, said the firm chose Alaro City because it represented the future of Nigerian urban development. “The choice of Alaro City for our new facilities is a key part of our repositioning to enhance our services to private and institutional clients.” Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, said the number of businesses that have signed up to build their facilities is a testament of the quality of infrastructure by Rendeavour, the developer of Alaro City, in partnership with Lagos State government. “We are pleased to welcome RTS Global to our community as we make significant progress with infrastructure such as roads, a power plant and water.”