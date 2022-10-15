The National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has given the Kaduna State chapter of the association a target to cultivate 2,000 hectares of rubber plantation in 10 years in the state.

Mr Igbinosun Peter, NARPPMAN, National President, made this known while inaugurating the state executives of the association in Kaura Local Government Area.

Peter said with the inauguration, Kaduna State has joined the league of the progressive Rubber stakeholders in Nigeria.

“NARPPMAN Kaduna state chapter has been given the target to develop 2000 hectres of rubber plantation in 10 years.

“This project in Kaduna State will employ 6,000 people directly involved in the farming activities,” he added

According to him, the association had presence in over 20 states accross the country.

He explained that the association was looking to revive the rubber sub-sector and it’s value chain in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He added that NARPPMAN was collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture Raw Materials Research and Development Council to develop the rubber industry.

In a remark, the newly-inaugurated Kaduna State NARPPMAN Chairman, Mr Yakubu Maji, commended the national body for giving the state the opportunity to join it’s fold.

Maji noted that Kaduna was one of the states in Nigeria that had suitable soil for planting of rubber.

He enjoined people of the state to register and become members of the association.

Also, Mr Mathias Siman, Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area, reiterated the readiness of his council to partner the association to develop the rubber industry.

Siman revealed that Kaura had already allocated land for farming of rubber because of it’s huge economic potential.

He commended NARPPMAN for choosing his council to kickstart its activities in the state. (NAN)