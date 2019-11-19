Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has thrown his weight behind Daniel Akpeyi following his recent performances for Nigeria.

Akpeyi was initially overlooked for Nigeria’s international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil back in September and October, respectively.

But he was recalled this month for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic after the injury to Francis Uzoho.

Akpeyi, 33, was in action for Nigeria in their 2-1 win over Benin in Uyo, last Wednesday, and in the 4-2 success again Lesotho in Maseru, on Sunday.

Rufai, who led the country to the 1994 and 1998 World Cup finals, has now backed the much-criticised goalkeeper to continue his improvement with the national team.

“In football, you can never say you have overgrown challenges that confront people in your position,” Rufai told www.brila.net.

“Goalkeepers cannot overgrow their challenges, Akpeyi is still a good goalkeeper and he is doing well at the moment, training day in and out to show his qualities.’