Perpetua Egesimba

Christ Holy Church International also known as Nation Builders, has called on the Federal Government to tread with caution its decision to pursue the Ruga settlement project to avoid crisis in the country.

Speaking during its monthly programme in Lagos tagged: ‘Work of Faith’, General Overseer, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, urged the government to go back to the drawing table and find other ways of sustaining cattle rearing.

“We know we have other means of resolving issues and bringing about peaceful co-existence. It is our responsibility as Christians to continue to seek better ways of resolving conflicts in a peaceful manner because when people go to war, at the end of the day, they end up in a negotiation table. We need to negotiate and get ourselves committed to resolving crisis,” he added.

On the recent Church programme, he said “It is special because of the experience we are having in our nation. A lot of people are beginning to lose strength and this meeting is a way of giving a word of hope to the people, that in the face of new challenges, what a believer should expect is to go back to the Lord to renew his strength.”

Okoh said the programme is meant to encourage people to walk on the part of peace in the face of provocation.