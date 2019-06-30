WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party National New Media Group (Ekiti PDP-NNMG) has called on Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, not to exchange the ancestral properties of Ekiti citizens for personal political gains, saying the establishment of RUGA settlements in the state can only massage the ego of President Muhammadu Buhari and a microscopic few and not the interest of Ekiti people.

The group said cattle rearing as a business should be run as such and not be used as a cover for any expansionist agenda of a tribe with the aim of lording it over others across the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ekiti State Coordinator of the PDP-NNMG, Bola Agboola, said “the Alimi and Ilorin story remains very fresh in our memories and the 20th century Ekiti like our forefathers will never fall for such even if the man imposed on us by INEC and the courts through the presidency naturalises to Fulani.

“There is no gainsaying that under the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal government, while Ikere-Akure Road has become a kidnapper’s den, Ilesha-Ife-Ibadan has become a no-go-area for motorists for fear of adoption. It is not out of place to say insecurity in the South West has never been this rife since the end of civil war in Nigeria.

“These are challenges we expect the APC government to tackle, and we don’t believe ceding our lands to the Fulani is the solution to these problems that seemed to be overwhelming them. Ceding our lands to Fulani can’t be a solution,” Agboola said.

The group commended former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, for effectively putting Fulani herdsmen under perpetual check when he was governor, saying there is nothing wrong in Fayemi taking lectures/ideas from his predecessor.

“It is noteworthy that Ekiti ranked as one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria under former Governor Ayo Fayose as he effectively kept Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers and armed robbers at bay in his second term; we urge Governor Fayemi to take a cue from that.

“Finally, we call on Dr. Fayemi to quickly rescind his decision to trade our heritage for a political pot of soup; farming is our mainstay in Ekiti and we assure him that Ekiti people will resist this ignoble act with all they have if he goes ahead with it,” Agboola said.