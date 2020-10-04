Magnus Eze, Enugu

Amangwu Edda community in Afikpo South Local Government of Ebonyi State has denied selling or giving out part of its land as RUGA settlement to Fulani herdsmen.

The community in a statement, yesterday, absolved their monarch, Ezeogo Okorie Ekumankama of allegations of ceding lands to herders.

Chairman, Ezeigo-in-council, Wilfred Chukwu; President-General, Amangwu Edda Development Union; Chima Ekumankama, Palace Secretary; Vincent Orumbibi, and Secretary General, Oko Eseni Okoro, in the statement flayed the description of the royal father as a saboteur, saying those making the insinuation only sought to tarnish the image of the 95-year old traditional ruler.

“He has no intention and has never dreamt of disposing individual lands belonging to any person or persons at any time no matter his place of origin. There is no such available land as to talk about sale to anybody. So, the person behind such satanic allegation is propagating falsehood and deserves to go for purification and cleansing and as well go to the public media to withdraw and denounce his fake statements and ask for forgiveness of his allegation which he cannot substantiate with facts. Unless this is done, history will not forgive him for the insult to the royal father viz-a-viz the traditional prime minister,” they said.

They alleged that the blackmail was orchestrated by few disgruntled and power drunken persons in the community “seeking to overthrow the rulership of the ancient kingdom.”