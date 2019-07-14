Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Christian Reformed Church-Nigeria has said the suspended Ruga project was aimed at grabbing lands belonging to sacked communities across the country for herdsmen to occupy.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the church’s 117th General Church Council meeting held at the CRC-N N01 Takum, in Taraba State.

The church which condemned in strong terms the situation where the Federal government watched herdsmen sack some communities only for them to come out with the contentious Ruga project, described the move as flagrant miscarriage of justice.

This is even as the church also condemned the rift between the Jukun and the Tiv in Wukari Local Government Area and warned the youths on the consequences of continuous attacks and looting in the area.

On the menace of armed banditry, kidnapping and herdsmen invasion of communities to disposes them of their lands, the church called on the Taraba and Benue states’ governments to ensure security of lives and property of their citizens.

The communique also directed the Peace and Relief Committee of the church to come out with strategies to forestall and mitigate the negative impact of climate change, environmental hazards and other disaster that might befall the church.

Part of the communique read “on the threat of mental health, council expressed concern over the report that over 60 million Nigerians were mentally dis-oriented due to drugs and trauma from sundry social conditions.

“The church hereby directs the management of Veenstra Theological Seminary, Donga, to strengthen curricula to include Psychology, Guidance and Counselling, Peace and Conflict Studies to equip graduates with relevant skills to provide support to their host communities.”

While congratulating the President of CRC-N, Rev. Caleb Ahima on his recent election as the CAN National Vice President, the church called for prayers as the church prepares for the election of new officials.