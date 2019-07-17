George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese in Owerri North, Most Revd Geoffrey Okoroafor has warned South East governors never to accept any proposed plan of resettling Fulani herdsmen in the zone by the Federal government under whatever guise, saying that the people and the church are vehemently against any of such plan.

The prelate alleged that RUGA or the National Livestock Transformation Programme being championed by the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is part of the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda in the country.

Bishop Okoroafor who stated this on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists said that the South East states should not agree to such plans to avoid the current killings being witnessed in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue states where Fulani people are killing the natives after they were given lands years ago.

According to him, “this RUGA is an indirect Jihad and Fulanisation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and we as a church are vehemently opposed to it and I want to warn our South East governors never to accept any such proposed RUGA or the National Livestock Transformation Programme. We don’t want what is currently happening in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states where Fulani herdsmen who were allowed to graze their cattle in those states are now laying claim to the lands.

He lamented that the Fulani herdsmen had been terrorising and killing villagers who challenge them for grazing their cattle on their farms across the country.

He further said that President Buhari should not compound the already terrible state of insecurity in the country by trying to use Federal might to force states to accept the resettlement of his kinsmen across the country under the guise of RUGA or National Livestock Transformation Programme.”