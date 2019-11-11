Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has completed the construction of five solar-powered boreholes at Dansoshiya RUGA settlement in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said that herders at the Ruga settlement situated at Dangora town in Kiru Local Government had already started using the boreholes for their needs.

The Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Water Resources, Auwalu Iliyasu Riruwai said that the construction of over 200 houses, which comprise of 3-detached flat residences, 2 bedrooms, kitchen, stores and toilets was in progress at the settlement .

The Chairman, RUGA Project Committee, Jibrilla Mohammed, said that an earth dam of over 100,000m capacity of water was under construction.

He stated that site clearance for the construction of the dam had reached about 80 percent, adding that the state government would soon commence the construction of road networks, veterinary clinic, human clinic, primary school, mosque, market, police outpost, among others at the site.

A Fulani cattle rearer, Sulaiman, from Kwanar Dangora, commended Governor Ganduje for the initiative, calling on other fellow herders to come to Kano and find solace, both in rainy and dry seasons.

He said: “This project will improve the already existing peaceful atmosphere in the state. It will also go a long way in finding lasting solutions to the crisis between farmers and herders.”