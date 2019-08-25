Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello has ordered the immediate revocation of all lands illegally acquired by individuals within the Bobi grazing reverse in Mariga local government area of the state.

The Governor gave the directive on Friday when he led a high powered delegation from the Central Bank of Nigeria to inspect ongoing projects at the Bobi Grazing Reserves with a view to fast-track the completion of the 35,000 hectares of grazing reserve.

The officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, led by the Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on Development Finance, Mr. Anthony Ifechukwu were in Minna as part of the plan to partner with the state government to develop the Bobi grazing reserve and other grazing reserves in the state.

The governor who conducted the officials round the grazing reserve reiterated the determination of the state government to transform the livestock industry in the State as part of his administration’s effort towards creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

Although the Governor said the state government had already provided some funds for the take-off of the project, the Central Bank of Nigeria will finance the private sector towards the actualization of the project.

According to him, “Although the state government has laid the foundation, more still needs to be done. I am in the facility to monitor the progress of work. I have seen that the preliminary plans have been made as the private investors have begun to move to site.

He disclosed that one of the private investors that have agreed to partner with the state government, WAMCO is also working with the government and has already moved some equipment to the site

He explained further that the state government would provide the community with electricity, security and pipe-borne water adding that government would commence sensitization of the people of host communities with a view to enlighten them on the derivable benefits of the reserve “as well as the need for a cordial relationship between the community and the investors”.

He explained that the RUGA policy of the Federal Governments was a deliberate plan to provide a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herders clash in the country, stressing that “Niger state will, key in fully into the implementation of the policy”.