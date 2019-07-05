Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Magnus Eze, Enugu and Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The last may not have been heard about the Ruga policy despite the decision of the Federal Government to suspend it, as Northern Governors’ Forum, has promised to engage the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over it 30-day ultimatum to Federal Government.

The Ruga programme was a designed to establish colonies for herdsmen in some states as an alternative to open grazing. But the Federal Government had to suspend its implementation following backlash from Nigerians over its motive and implication.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, appealed to the group for understanding and cooperation.

“With the ensuing development following the announcement of the suspension of the Ruga resettlement initiative by the Federal Government on Wednesday, it has become pertinent for me as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum to make clarifications on the true position in order to calm the nerves.

“We have acknowledged the varied responses that have been coming in throughout the hours after the announcement of the suspension which we see as part of the beauty of democracy which allows citizens to participate in shaping and moderating the functions of government with regards to matter of public interest.

“Meanwhile, we urge all stakeholders and all shades of interested parties, especially from the North, to remain calm and air their views democratically and decently while allowing the government chance to handle the matter,” he said.

Notwithstanding, President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo has described the ultimatum as irresponsible, unlawful and provocative outburst, adding that it reminded him of the quit notice from northern youths two years ago.

Ohanaeze insisted that the proposed Ruga policy was an Islamization and a Fulanisation policy.

“It is a violation of our constitution and Supreme Court decisions on the Land Use Act. It’s suspension without cancelation leaves the Federal Government still in violation of our laws.

“The threat to evict law abiding Nigerians from their places of abode in Northern Nigeria is treasonable and obviously like the gun trotting herdsmen will go unnoticed by our federally controlled law enforcement agencies….

“The nepotism exhibited by this Federal Government, her duplicity of standards in law enforcement, her undisguised Fulanisation policy is repugnant to rule of law and good governance. We will no longer tolerate any further threats from these Northern war mongers.”

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has adduced reasons why Nigerians must resist the Ruga settlement initiative.

National Secretary of the PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, who spoke to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, after a two-day prayer meeting claimed that Ruga is a plot to encourage invading forces of Fulani herdsmen to take over lands in the country.

“Nigeria must continue to resist Ruga idea but not on terms of religion. It is a drift that allows a tribe to survive and rule over other tribes and at the expense of those tribes…”

He spoke as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed a suit filed by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore challenging the open grazing prohibition and establishment law passed by the Benue state house of assembly.

At its sitting on yesterday, Justice Okon Abang, also awarded N100,000 damages against the plaintiff, to be paid to all the 14 defendants named in the suit.

He premised his judgment on the failure of the plaintiff to comply with an order issued by the court in 2017, directing the association to amend the originating summons.