Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has disclosed that the proposed Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements for herdsmen will soon take off in the state.

This is even as Senator Walid Jirbrin, PDP Board of Trustees member, said the suspension of the RUGA plan by the Federal Government is to allow all stakeholders to ensure it os accepted by all.

Governor Sule said that the benefits of the plan includes a drastic reduction in conflicts between herders and farmers, noting that it will boost animal protection with complete the food value chain that will increase the quality and hygiene of livestock in terms of beef and milk production.

The Governor stated this in Lafia when members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) led by Senator Walid Jirbrin, who is the state chairman of Ardos in Nasarawa State, paid him a courtesy call at his campaign office in Lafia.

Governor Sule said his government is establishing RUGA in order to curb open grazing of animals that continue to pose security threats to farmers and herders alike.

He said the RUGA settlements will provide necessary and adequate basic amenities such as schools, hospitals, roads network, vet clinics, market and manufacturing entities that will process and add value to meat and other animal products.