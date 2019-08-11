David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Following the Federal Government plan to set aside N2.2billion for Ruga, a fiery Prophet in Nnewi, Anambra State, Iyke Uzukwu, has warned against the danger of supporting a private business enterprise with tax payers’ money.

While addressing newsmen after a ministration at his Soul Revival Ministry, Okpunoegbu, Nnewi, yesterday, Prophet Uzukwu said, if President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had decided to spend the tax payers’ money like that, the same N2.2billion should be made available for Igbo and Yoruba projects too “to balance the equation.”

He described as monumental injustice to earmark such a huge amount of tax payers’ money to support a private business of people from one section of the country, noting that the Igbo had spent billions of naira to develop markets and other ventures across the country without any financial assistance from the government.

“Earmarking N2.2billion for Ruga is madness. That action must be stopped. The only problem we have is that most members of the National Assembly are only rubber stamp, toothless bull dog. Ninety five percent of them can bark but cannot bite,” he said.

Uzukwu, who prophesied that Biafra would be actualized in the next sixteen years, condemned the recent killings of a Catholic Rev Fr Paul Offu in Enugu State and his Living Faith Church counterpart in Kaduna, Pastor Jeremiah Omolara by Fulani herdsmen.