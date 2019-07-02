Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The National Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Apostle Emmanuel, Nuhu Kure, on Monday warned Nigerians to resist the Rural Grassing Areas (Ruga) settlement initiative of the Federal government.

The PFN scribe who stated this in Ibadan during an interview with journalists during a prayer meeting tagged “Prophecy Convocation 2019” which held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, said Ruga settlement initiative is a ploy to encourage invading Fulani herdsmen claim lands in the country.

He as well said that the sexual scandal rocking the Senior Pastor of General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, was an end-time phenomenon, saying that the elders will solve the problem.

“I happen to come from the North and let me tell you something, Nigeria must continue to resist the Ruga idea but not in terms of religion. It is a ploy to allow a tribe to survive and rule over other tribes.

“Fulani in this regime have become the most-pampered race in Nigeria.

“I will be blunt with you that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t have solutions to the president crisis. So Nigerians that can help either within the country or abroad should come together and find a solution to this.

“The issue of Fulani unrest is not limited to Nigeria. It is everywhere. Nigerians must take their destinies from the president and salvage the situation because the problem of Fulani is deeper than Nigeria itself. The same problem is happening in Mali now. Fulani are burning villagers’ houses while the villagers who are farmers are killing and burning Fulani’s houses too. It is war everywhere. In Niger, they are leaving the place because of drought to find better settlements and they know Nigeria has green lands. If we allow them to settle here, later, a Yoruba man will no longer be a governor in his state but this people.

“It is just what is happening in Southern Kaduna. They say in the next five years, no person from Southern Kaduna will occupy their thrones again. The historians will tell you that the Dan Fodio invasion was not only about religion but finding new settlements and each ethnic group in the country must draw a line against these invading forces.

“This is because it is good for their politics to continually win in Nigeria. It is just the way Hausa lost their identity in the North where you don’t know the difference between the Hausa and Fulani, the same way they will devour us if we allow them here.

“This Ruga is a cover up to swallow other people’s destinies. It is a dragon that is eating up Nigeria. I’m saying the president is too slow and these cankerworms are eating very society fast; I give you three years, if nothing is done fast, these people will finish Nigeria. We must all rise up now before things get out of hands.”

On the sexual scandal involving Pastor Fatoyinbo, the PFN scribe said the religious organisation would find a way to reconcile the issue.

According to him, it is not an issue that can be treated in the public domain while noting that journalists are not helping the issue. “Have you seen other religious bodies bringing such matter in the public domain? Why churches should be treating their matters in the public. The church will settle the matter in a Biblical way. The elders are on it and fasting and prayers have been organised to address the problem.

“This is one of the last day phenomena and in the last day, more of this will come, but nonetheless, this has not diminished the church but made it stronger. It is part of prophecy being fulfilled,” he stated.