Christopher Oji

General Overseer, Greater Liberation City Church (GLC), Ojodu, Lagos, Chris Okafor, has condemned the proposed Fulani vigilance move in the South East by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, describing it as bad.

Okafor said this during an interview with Daily Sun after a three-day church programme entitled: ‘Two nights with the King.’ He warned governors of the South East and the people of the states to resist the move, alleging that it was a way of Islamising and enslaving the people.

He said the proposal was “a demonic and satanic style to take over the country and Islamise the people.

“That is the stark truth. One day, the herdsmen will just take over a community and install an emir and the government will always give them the backing, but it will not stand and it will not work in the name of Jesus.

“I have said it over and over again that it is a ploy to infiltrate the people; it is a demonic and satanic way to takeover the country, but it will not work.

“We have our people, we know our terrain better, and you cannot guide my house than I do. If we truly need more hands in securing our land, the people are asking for state police.

“How can you get a herdsman who is not part of your community, who does not believe in what you believe, to come and secure you? It shows they are up to something and the people in power are supporting this wicked move. We are no kids, we know their plans, but we will resist and reject it.

“Nigerians need to pray and defend their territory because the way it is going and the way they are throwing it to the face of the people is a serious affront and if we keep quiet, we don’t know what they will do next.”