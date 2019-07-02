Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State chapter has urged Governor Simon Lalong to tell Plateau people his position on the controversial Ruga settlement programme initiated by the Federal government.

The party advised Lalong not to jump into a blind-folded project that will jettison the peace Plateau is currently enjoying.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. John Akans, described the Ruga settlement project as an anti-people’s project.

“The leadership of the People’s Democratic party(PDP) Plateau State chapter has been watching events as they unfold within the APC-led government particularly regarding the current issue of Ruga Fulani settlement.

“The party is worried about the continuoes silence of the state government concerning the Ruga settlement programme of the Federal government of Nigeria. This is because some states have come out with clear and unambiguous position of total rejection of this unacceptable plans of the APC-led government.

“It is alleged that the APC government of Simon Bako Lalong has already conceded some lands to the Federal government for the purpose of this anti-people’s programme. Governor Simon Bako must listen to the cries of Plateau people, listen to the cries of traumatised victims of herdsmen in the state.

“Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, under the leadership of Hon Chris Adukuchili Hassan, demands a clear statement from Governor Simon Bako Lalong on this matter that affects the people of Plateau directly.”

He noted that it appears Lalong is confused on whether to go with his people whose popular opinion stands against the RUGA settlement or to support the Federal Government.

Hon. Akans urged the state Assembly to passed a resolution directing the governor to reject the anti-people’s project that is aimed at giving the Fulani herdsmen land that does not belong to them to settle.

The party advised Lalong to set in motion, machinery that will address hardship among the people.