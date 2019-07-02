Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday rejected the proposed establishment of Ruga settlements scheme in Taraba State for Fulani herdsmen.

NYCN state President, Udi Adamu who led a peaceful protest against the policy in Jalingo, the state capital, said the RUGA settlement policy was a misplaced priority in the face of poverty, insecurity, armed robbery, banditry and increasing unemployment facing the country.

The group maintained that the Ruga settlement scheme was a threat to the cordial existence of tribes in the state and the country at large.

“Most Fulani herdsmen attacking farming communities in the state are alien to Taraba and were looking for opportunity to grab land from the original inhabitants; and allowing the policy to sail through will rather promote crisis in the state.

“We, youths of Tarabastate are in support of the Ranching Law enacted in the state which is the best option of settling herder/farmer crisis and globally accepted best practice of animal husbandry.

“The Ruga scheme is suspicious and we call on Governor Darius Ishaku to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017, for the sake of peace and harmonious coexistence between herders and farmers.”