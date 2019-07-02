Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Worried by calls for increasing RUGA (Rural Grazing Areas) settlements for Fulani herdsmen by some states in the country, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged the leadership of the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, summon President Muhammodu Buhari and all security chiefs in the country in order to find a lasting solution to the raging controversial proposal.

The youth wing of the Igbo interest group said that failure to summon all national security heads on the matter of insecurity in Nigeria will raise more anxieties among Nigerians already convinced the country has become too unsafe for citizens

According to OYC, national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who spoke to Daily Sun in Owerri, gave the president 72 hours to address the situation.

He stated that “In line with the above, OYC demands that before the National Assembly resumes its sitting, that President Muhammadu Buhari should organise a national security press conference to address Nigerians on the issues of security challenges confronting the country within 72 hours, to redeem the confidence of Nigerians over the protection of lives and properties. Anything less than this will amount to state of anarchy.”

OYC further suggested that the Federal Government should clearly state how best to tackle the crisis of insecurity in the country.