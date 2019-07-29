Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the proposed Ruga settlement for herdsmen will soon take off in the state.

He said its benefits include a drastic reduction in conflicts between herders and farmers, noting that it will boost animal protection with complete value chain.

This he said will increase the quality and hygiene of livestock in terms of beef and milk protection.

He stated this, yesterday, in Lafia when members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association led by Senator Walid Jirbrin, chairman of Ardos in the state paid him a courtesy call at his campaign office in Lafia.

Sule said his government was establishing Ruga in order to curb open grazing of animals that continue to pose security threats to farmers and herders.

He said the Ruga project will provide necessary and adequate basic amenities such as schools, hospitals, roads network, vet clinics , market and manufacturing entities that will process and add value to meats and animal products.

Other benefits of the Ruga, the governor stated are job creation, access to credit facilities , security for pastoral families and curtailment of cattle rustling. Sule recalled that before the federal government came out with the proposal, he was the first governor to visit the Federal Ministry of Agriculture requesting its establishment in the state.

Speaking earlier, Senator Walid Jirbrin who led a large number of Fulani leaders said the purpose of the visit was to discuss the proposed Ruga programme for herdsmen all over the country and willingness of the state government to comply.