Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, threatened legal action against Paschal Oluchukwu and his group, Organization of Ebonyi Indigenes in the Diaspora if they failed to apologise to him within seven days over allegation that the state government was considering giving land for RUGA settlement.

In a letter signed by the Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the governor said the allegations from the group published in some national dailies which was credited to Paschal Oluchukwu was prejudiced and targeted at pitting the people of the state against him and his government.

“We would’ve ignored you hoping that you are bereft of fact, but because your glaring prejudice for the government and the good people of Ebonyi State informed your action and for posterity sake, we deem it necessary to respond to your callous and baseless assertion to save the general public from being misinformed.

“Such write-up is not just geared towards casting aspersions on the government’s matchless commitments to good governance, but a conscious attempt to pit us against our people whose collective will as enshrined in the constitution, we swore to protect”, the letter partly read.

Umahi, however, gave Oluchukwu and his group a seven-day ultimatum from Friday, 25th October to publish a full page retraction and apologies to the government of Ebonyi State, failure for which he would take legal action against the duo.

“Therefore we are giving you and your group an ultimatum of seven days from Friday, October 25, 2019 to write a full page retraction and apologies of that ill-conceived write-up against the Ebonyi State Government in four national dailies, of which if the above is not adhered to, the Ebonyi State Government will take legal actions against you and your group”, the letter stated.