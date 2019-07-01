Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governors of the South East states have been warned to reject the proposed Federal Government’s Ruga Farm Settlement initiative or face the wrath of the people.

Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, who gave the warning, yesterday, said any governor in the zone that gives land for Ruga would be forced out of office.

Speaking at St. Ebenezer Anglican Church, Independent Layout Phase II, Enugu, during thanksgiving service of Second Session of the 17th Synod of the Diocese, Archbishop Chukwuma said he would personally lead a revolution to stop the governors if they succumb to the enticement of the Federal Government.

The cleric, who explained to the congregation the implications of the Ruga Farm Settlement on the zone and the nation at large, called on church leaders to speak up and condemn the move.

“They are giving states N1 billion to accept the Ruga project. I told you I am a spiritual political mafia, I have told the governors of the South East states, they must not accept that N1 billion to give land to Ruga.

“If they do it, I will lead a revolution to stop it. So, I am using this synod to warn that no governor in the South East should venture to give land for Ruga, otherwise, they will be forced out of government house.”

Charging the people to be watchful and prayerful, Chukwuma said some of them who are religious leaders have their network and were monitoring what goes on in the country.

“As I stand here, I am not afraid of Buhari or anybody because greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world.

“Church leaders should cry out and condemn this Ruga settlements in all its entirety because it is dangerous and it is part of the foxes that will enter into our local governments and before you know it, you are no more an indigene of your place.

Meanwhile, the synod had in its communique signed by the archbishop, the Synod Secretary, Ven. Dr. Stanley Nweze and the Registrar, Sir H. B. C. Ogboko, asked the Federal Government to withdraw the Ruga policy, describing it as obnoxious.

“The synod views this as one of the desperate moves by the federal government to unduly impose the wish of a particular ethnic group on the rest of the country.

“The synod states that the federal government’s proposed Ruga Farm Settlement policy, if implemented is capable of exacerbating the already fragile security situation in the country and will cause serious anarchy.”