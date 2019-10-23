Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A university lecturer and Professor of African Studies at King’s College London, Abiodun Alao, yesterday, said efforts to get communities to release their lands for the proposed RUGA programme aimed at curbing incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen will remain a mirage given the sacredness of lands to most African communities.

“Land is undoubtedly the most important natural resource in Africa; its importance transcends economics into a breadth of social, spiritual and political significance. Every society in Africa sees land as a natural resource that is held in trust for future generations, and the sacredness of this trust lies behind the refusal of any community to give up their land,” said Prof. Alao.

Alao, stated this as guest lecturer at the 35th convocation of the University of Ilorin with the theme, “Issues and Thoughts on Securing Nigeria”.

“Ruga policy lies on land ownership and among other things, it is considered as the place of birth, the place where the ancestors are laid to rest, where the creator has designated to be passed down to successive generations, and the final resting place for every child born on its surface,” said Alao who described herdsmen as most controversial set of persons.

They have been accused of desertification, of managing their stock according to irrational economic principles, of being technically stagnant and backward, of wandering about destroying nature, and of adhering to conservative social structures and cultural notions.