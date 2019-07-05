Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A chieftain of Yoruba community in Sokoto State, Prince Babatunde, Kaseem Ojigi, has called on the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over its 30-day ultimatum issued to some ethnic groups over the Ruga initiative proposed by the Federal government.

Ojigi, who is also a prince of Oyo Empire, made the appealed in an interview with our correspondent in Sokoto at the weekend. He noted that since the Federal government had suspended the programme, there was a need for restraint by all stakeholders.

“We are made to understand that the Ruga programme was designed to establish colonies for herdsmen in some states as an alternative to open grazing but since it has been suspended by the initiator, that should be put to rest onces and for all.

“We also need to restrain ourselves from further confrontations, especially some actions that could cause further disunity among various ethnic groups in this country.

“All tribes must continue to tolerate one another and work collectively for the sole interest of our dear country. This is the period will need one another irrespective of religion and tribal background,” he further appealed.

Ojigi also called for conservative efforts to resolve the lingering feud between the farmers and herders, saying “there are many ways to tackle this issue if look inwardly at the genesis.”