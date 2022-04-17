Fast rising musician, Ruger, has bounced back with the release of a new video for his hit single, Dior

In just over a year, Ruger’s arrival onto the music scene has been huge. Included in Vogue’s 22 musicians to watch for 2022 and with co-signs from the likes of Davido, Don Jazzy, Popcaan, Burna Boy and more, Ruger has become one of the new hottest names.

Introducing listeners to his sound that melds the genres of Afrobeats, Dancehall and R&B, across the Kukbeats production, Ruger has now amassed over 100 million streams on his discography.

Kicking off 2021 with his debut single, One Shirt featuring Jonzing label mates, Rema and D’Prince, Ruger captured fans with his vocal and lyrical abilities. Following this release with what was one of the biggest Afrobeats singles of the year, Bounce, saw his profile skyrocket.

With a UK remix from Midas the Jagaban, the single now sits on over 70 million streams and views. Releasing successive EPs, Pandemic and Second Wave showcased the singer-songwriter’s range and sonical breadth.