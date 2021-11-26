Popular Nigerian entertainer, Ruggedman is set to assemble some of the finest entertainers Nigeria has produced in an epoch-making event this month. The second blocks of Ruggedman’s Foundation will be laid on December 5, 2021.

Ruggedman made the announcement at a media parley held recently in Lagos to officially announce the highly anticipated concert.

According to him, “It about celebrating entertainers who laid the foundation for Nigerian contemporary music from my time. So, I am talking Plantashun Boiz, Baba Fryo, Daddy Showkey, Stylplus, Durella. If you know me, you will know I am someone who loves to give honour to whom its due. I like to celebrate people. Then, it’s not only about musicians. In 2019, I celebrated Pa Akinkunmi, the man who designed the national flag, Pa Odiase who composed the national anthem and also the lady who composed the national pledge. That was at the maiden edition of the Foundation Concert.”

“For 2021, apart from bringing the likes of Sunny Neji , Faze, Durella, Terry G and others that will be performing. The people we are honouring include Dr Stella who gave her life to stop the spread of Ebola in Nigeria, we will also be honouring a great footballer, Rashidi Yekini. Those are the two people we will be celebrating for 2021”.

Ruggedman also called on well-meaning Nigerian companies to come sponsor the event.

The show will be held at BLVD Lagos at Admiralty Lekki Phase one. It will be produced by Smile Global Ltd.

Artistes like Jazzman Olofin, Chuddy K, Praiz and many more will also be performing at the event.

